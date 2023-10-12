Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Calp, Spain

2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We present a one-bedroom apartment with chic views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, …
€165,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 21
We present an apartment with chic views in Calpe.The apartment of 58 sq.m. consists of one b…
€151,500
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from the…
€155,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€342,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€400,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a spacious apartment in a closed urbanization in the city of Mascarat.The apartm…
€300,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 13
Introducing the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
€350,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Introducing modern-style apartments in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The…
€318,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
€205,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
€359,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 14/15
€416,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 15/15
€550,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 15/15
€504,250
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 11/15
€413,500
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 12/15
€402,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 13/15
€540,250
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 14/15
€413,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Key ready penthouses in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from …
€637,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Turnkey apartments in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from th…
€171,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 12/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartments…
€610,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 14/17
Spacious apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Ap…
€675,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 15/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique interior complex of a developer in Calpe.The reside…
€715,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
€750,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
€525,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 11/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The reside…
€580,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€555,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€390,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€750,000
