Seaview Apartments for Sale in Calp, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
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63
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22 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 13
Luxurious Beachside Flats in Calpe, Alicante Calpe, nestled on the coast of Alicante provinc…
$789,458
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$1,19M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 19
Luxurious Breathtaking View Real Estate in Calpe Costa Blanca The real estate is an exceptio…
$753,548
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach apartment with large sea view terrace located in urban resort with world-class …
$878,427
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$493,804
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7
Wonderful apartment near the beach with terrace, great views of the sea and a lot of first c…
$514,360
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/16
Premium apartment with amazing sea vista located in elite resort with wellness spa, heated i…
$695,249
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$728,903
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$591,245
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1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$599,731
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$1,28M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$796,716
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 16/16
Stunning beach penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace, gym, heated pools, paddle court…
$1,93M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
A cozy apartment for sale in the very center of Calpe, on the famous Gabriel Miró street. Th…
$289,708
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$515,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$458,369
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 18/19
Apartments Next to the Beach in Calpe Alicante Costa Blanca Lux apartments can be found in C…
$1,88M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/13
Brilliant middle floor beach apartment with community pool, large terrace and amazing sea vi…
$573,173
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Amazing middle floor beach apartment with community pool, large terrace and amazing sea view…
$493,384
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 6
Fantastic apartment with sea view terrace, spa sanctuary, paddle court, modern gym and heate…
$801,299
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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