Seaview Apartments for Sale in Calp, Spain

New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
1
101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
57 m²
We present a one-bedroom apartment with chic views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, …
€165,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
58 m²
21
We present an apartment with chic views in Calpe.The apartment of 58 sq.m. consists of one b…
€151,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
2
1
43 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from the…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
2
2
72 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€342,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
3
2
83 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
98 m²
1
Introducing a spacious apartment in a closed urbanization in the city of Mascarat.The apartm…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
83 m²
13
Introducing the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
72 m²
13
Introducing modern-style apartments in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The…
€318,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
1
75 m²
6
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
€205,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
105 m²
3
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
€359,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
75 m²
14/15
€416,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
198 m²
15/15
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
75 m²
15/15
€504,250
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
89 m²
11/15
€413,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
3
2
69 m²
12/15
€402,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
89 m²
13/15
€540,250
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
89 m²
14/15
€413,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
3
2
164 m²
Key ready penthouses in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from …
€637,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Calp, Spain
1
1
37 m²
Turnkey apartments in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from th…
€171,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
117 m²
12/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartments…
€610,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
117 m²
14/17
Spacious apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Ap…
€675,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
117 m²
15/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique interior complex of a developer in Calpe.The reside…
€715,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
114 m²
16/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
116 m²
9/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.Apartment …
€525,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
4
2
117 m²
11/17
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The reside…
€580,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
3
2
117 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€555,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
3
2
116 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Calp, Spain
3
2
113 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
€750,000
Recommend
