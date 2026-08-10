Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Callosa de Segura
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Callosa de Segura, Spain

;
apartments
6
houses
3
9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1
Key ready and furnished penthouse with large roof  top terrace, swimming pool and parking in…
$284,269
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Exquisite villa located near the sea boasting a private pool, a rooftop terrace and a garden…
$538,132
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
Massive modern town house with a roof top, individual garage and a private pool, surrounded …
$402,951
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
Amazing spacious penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and gym located close…
$628,979
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready and furnished ground floor apartment with large garden, swimming pool and parking …
$287,492
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
In the heart of Callosa de Segura, a small inland town of 20,000 habitants, rises this majes…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Exclusive fantastic villa with private pool, large terrace and garage located near the sea …
$1,35M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
Luxury furnished middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, and gym located …
$277,068
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Attractive middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool and gym located close to the …
$382,503
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go