Apartments for sale in Callosa de Segura, Spain

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with Pool in Callosa de Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with Pool
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Price on request
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Callosa de Segura, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
€606,197
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
