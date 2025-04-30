Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Benidorm, Spain

52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$575,006
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Wooden flooring throughout the house. Basic home automation system (control of temperature, …
$1,65M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
New apartments with excellent communal areas in Benidorm The sea and nature as the back…
$851,860
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 8/22
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Benidorm. Introducing the premium residential compl…
$1,69M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$468,647
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
New construction apartments in Playa de Poniente, Benidorm Residencial is located in a pr…
$1,42M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$941,258
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, a few minutes from Playa Poniente beach, wit…
$429,015
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$683,650
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$442,886
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Paradise project on the beach in Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glass tower wit…
$1,14M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
New urbanization in Benidorm has 220 homes of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms in a glass tower with spac…
$672,970
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
$1,45M
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
HOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS ON PONIENTE BEACH IN BENIDORM! Homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with…
$409,119
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 75 m²
Sunset Sailors by TM is located in a privileged area of ​​Poniente beach, just 50 meters awa…
$477,356
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
The apartments are located between the 38th and 45th floors of the building, so light, views…
$1,06M
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$974,945
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The apartment located in the Levante area, incredible views of the sea, in one of the best a…
$425,584
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$838,215
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Paradise project on the beach in Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glass tower wit…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments with panoramic views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca This imposing building is 198 mete…
$394,744
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$1,06M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 7/21
Introducing the new luxury apartments in Benidorm. Introducing the premium residential compl…
$1,56M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 381 m²
Floor 28/28
ATTENTION! It is possible to visit the apartment you are interested in online and purchase r…
$845,229
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
$290,273
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Квартиры с 2 спальнями Жилой комплекс Benidorm Beach имеет 196 квартир в стеклянной башне с …
$383,830
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
New construction apartments near the beach in Benidorm. The exterior design of the Residenti…
$843,001
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 372 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$954,990
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New urbanization in Benidorm has 220 homes of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms in a glass tower with spac…
$734,730
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$486,482
