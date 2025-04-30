Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Benidorm, Spain

10 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$575,006
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Wooden flooring throughout the house. Basic home automation system (control of temperature, …
$1,65M
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 75 m²
Sunset Sailors by TM is located in a privileged area of ​​Poniente beach, just 50 meters awa…
$477,356
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
The building will have a sauna, spa, lobby, gym, yoga and pilates area, coworking spaces, ga…
$1,06M
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 372 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$954,990
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 115 m²
Modern apartment located just 100 meters from the sea in the picturesque town of Benidorm.Th…
$1,60M
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Apartment in Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Area 156 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$548,175
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We present you this very sunny apartment with spectacular sea views in Benidorm. This apa…
$343,734
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Luxury apartments on the seafront in Benidorm. 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedrooms luxury apartments in the…
$452,977
