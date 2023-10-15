Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Barcelona, Spain

5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 650 m²
 
€3,30M
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
 
€2,70M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Beautiful house with beautiful sea views and park located in the prestigious area of Barcel…
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
€1,000,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelldefels, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 732 m²
Number of floors 3
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…
€3,90M

