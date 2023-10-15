Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Barcelona
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
5
Martorell
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€630,000

Property types in Barcelona

penthouses
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir