Villas for sale in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
This house is located in a quiet and residential community in the popular Son Shigala area, …
$793,403
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Es Pillari, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Es Pillari, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Welcome to this rental license house located in the most popular area of Plath/Playa de Palm…
$866,422
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful farm area of 20,000 m2, just 8 km from Palma, with a villa of 250 m, fully furnish…
$2,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Establiments, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Establiments, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Welcome to this house located in the beautiful village of Establiments, Mallorca, Balearic I…
$668,057
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
Welcome to a luxurious townhouse in the heart of Palma, Palma de Mallorca, offering a unique…
$8,21M
Leave a request
Villa in Establiments, Spain
Villa
Establiments, Spain
Area 1 700 m²
Imperial Properties offers you this old 17th century mansion in Palma de Mallorca. With a bu…
$11,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Conveniently located in Son Rapinha - a famous residential area of Palma, the 4-bedroom hous…
$798,020
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
We present you a stunning townhouse located in the heart of the old town of Palma, Palma de …
$4,39M
Leave a request

