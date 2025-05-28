Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andratx
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles in Andratx, Spain

Castle Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Castle 5 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 059 m²
Floor 1
Villa in Balearic
$27,93M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 359 m²
Villa in Balearic
$14,71M
Leave a request
Castle 3 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$912,023
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Villa in Balearic
$12,43M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Located in the charming Cala Morages in Port Andracz, this stately villa offers a harmonious…
$4,50M
Leave a request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
We offer for sale a new villa on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andrac. Outstanding…
$14,59M
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 070 m²
Villa in Balearic
$17,10M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,79M
Leave a request
Castle 3 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$910,883
Leave a request
Castle 12 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 12 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 380 m²
A unique villa of 3,899 square meters, located in the prestigious area of Puerto Andrach in …
$28,50M
Leave a request
Castle 7 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 145 m²
The iconic Villa Italia in the heart of the port of Andrac is for sale along with the renova…
$10,83M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We are pleased to present to your attention the villa "Can Gorbio", located in Puerto de And…
$3,99M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Villa with a completely new design and sea views is available for sale in the green, calm an…
$6,79M
Leave a request
Castle 4 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Located on a cliff right in front of the sea, Villa AZURE stands proudly in the prestigious …
$13,68M
Leave a request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
The unique property located in Port Andrach is for sale by Imperial Properties. Treat yourse…
$13,11M
Leave a request
Castle 6 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$22,80M
Leave a request
Castle 5 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 662 m²
Villa in Balearic
$14,71M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go