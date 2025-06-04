Show property on map Show properties list
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,49M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
We present you an amazing opportunity to become the owner of a luxury villa in the desired a…
$2,28M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
This exquisite family villa is located in a charming residential area of the Costa de la Cal…
$2,05M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Exclusive offer from Imperial Properties is a modern villa located in the heart of Santa Pon…
$2,69M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villa in Balearic
$909,721
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Located on one of the most beautiful streets of Nova Santa Ponsa, in a small, green and very…
$3,89M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 622 m²
Welcome to a spacious villa located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa Ponsa on one of th…
$2,75M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,19M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 730 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$6,06M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 820 m²
Villa Vista Mar y Golf is located in Nova Santa Ponsa. This place not only offers fantastic …
$5,15M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Villa in Balearic
$4,52M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We present you a charming villa with great potential, located in the desired area of Santa P…
$1,20M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,28M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 362 m²
Welcome to your dream in Nova Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Mallorca! This stunning finca is a true g…
$4,57M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,32M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 050 m²
We present you a luxury villa located on the prestigious Santa Ponsa golf course in the cove…
$10,76M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,29M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
This wonderful villa, sold exclusively by Imperial Properties, offers 5 bedrooms, 5 bathroom…
$4,52M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We present to your attention a stunning villa under construction in the desired area of Sant…
$3,38M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 296 m²
Welcome to the villa located in Costa de la Calma, Calvia, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain…
$1,09M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 937 m²
Villa in Balearic
$8,58M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Enter a luxurious life with this Bali style villa located in the heart of Santa Ponsa. Compl…
$3,38M
Castle 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Villa in Balearic
$2,12M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
This stunning villa overlooking the south is located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa P…
$2,00M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 666 m²
Welcome to this villa in Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Majorca! This stunning property offers an epit…
$4,86M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 536 m²
On sale is a luxury villa of premium class, under construction, in one of the best places in…
$11,32M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer from Imperial Properties is a beautiful 4-bedroom family villa, set on a sin…
$2,23M
Castle 5 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
We present you a villa, cozy located on the picturesque Costa de la Calma, in Calvia, in the…
$1,32M
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Welcome to this villa located in the prestigious area of Nova Santa Ponsa, Calvia, Mallorca,…
$3,95M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,95M
