Terraced Apartments for sale in Badajoz, Spain

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
A great penthouse on Estepon's beach. Unrivaled location, surrounded by all kinds of serv…
$341,696
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment at the beach in Estepona, floor of a very wide room, ideal for holiday rental or a…
$147,526
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
It is possible to buy two floors in the center, two are sold together, one on the first floo…
$356,883
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
No17.2nd Plant. A great apartment of a new construction located in the center of the city of…
$509,063
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Beautifully decorated two -level penthouse with a view of the sea and golf course. With the…
$374,239
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Nº 28. 3rd Attic Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the …
$758,215
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment in full sports port with surveillance at 24h, near all services this fantastic flo…
$260,340
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Fantastic two -bedroom apartment in the center of Estepona, very well located near all kinds…
$162,713
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nice apartment in private urbanization in the Selwo area, the house is distributed in an ent…
$265,764
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Nº18.Plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$487,975
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 50 meters from the beach, with three very wide bedrooms with built -in cabinets, a lar…
$229,967
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Nº25.plant 3. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of Es…
$634,368
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A beautiful apartment in the best district of the Spanish alley due to the views and peace, …
$482,714
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Invest in the fashionable city, because Estepona is unique on the Costa del Sol !! In the f…
$378,578
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent floor very well located with views and in an excellent position in Estepona with a…
$334,103
Studio apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Study 200 meters from the beach. This is a very bright ground floor in urbanization with a …
$184,408
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Nº 20 .2º Plant.Magnifica Apartment of New Construión located in the center of the city of E…
$354,310
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in exclusive urbanization in a highly consolidated area. Surrounded by categories,…
$260,340
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Nº15.plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$260,722
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
In the magnificent urbanization of Coto Real Apartment with a view of the sea Closed urbani…
$195,255
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Nº21. 3rd Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of…
$550,473
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Nice Apartment North Estepona. Modern with great qualities, double glazing windows, large …
$137,763
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment in the center of Estepona in an urbanization with a pool and surrounded …
$178,984
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Magnificent floor in the first line beach with all the comforts that a property of this cate…
$402,442
1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A charming apartment in the Old Town on a shared terrace on the ground floor, consisting of …
$151,865
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Four bedroom apartment in the first line of beach in the historic center of Estepona, with f…
$581,426
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nº 12. 1st Plant.Magnific New construction apartment located in the center of the city of Es…
$288,392
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Great apartment located in the sports port of Estepona, an area in great demand for its prox…
$258,062
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Great housing on the first floor with side views to the sea. It consists of 3 bedrooms, dini…
$205,018
