Apartments with garden for sale in Badajoz, Spain

8 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
No17.2nd Plant. A great apartment of a new construction located in the center of the city of…
$509,063
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Nice apartment in private urbanization in the Selwo area, the house is distributed in an ent…
$265,764
Studio apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Study 200 meters from the beach. This is a very bright ground floor in urbanization with a …
$184,408
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nº 12. 1st Plant.Magnific New construction apartment located in the center of the city of Es…
$288,392
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Attic in the new area of ​​Los Lances Beach. It is located in urbanization with gardens and…
$412,205
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Great floor in a high standing residential area, saved 24 hours, in the beach front line 10 …
$649,766
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nº14. 2nd Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of…
$254,300
