Seaview Houses for Sale in Arona, Spain

6 properties total found
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000
