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Cafe and Restaurants in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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сommercial properties
180
hotels
16
offices
11
investment properties
3
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3 properties total found
Restaurant 800 m² in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Restaurant 800 m²
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Area 800 m²
Premium restaurant complex on Costa Blanca!Guardamar del Segura (Province of Alicante)Cost: …
$1,71M
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Commercial real estate in Alicante zone in Alicante, Spain
Commercial real estate in Alicante zone
Alicante, Spain
Area 2 065 m²
A commercial real estate with a tenant - one of the most famous fast food restautant chains …
$1,61M
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Commercial premises in Alicante in Alicante, Spain
Commercial premises in Alicante
Alicante, Spain
Area 4 448 m²
A commercial asset devided into 2 commercial premises leased to 2 tenants: important fast fo…
Price on request
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