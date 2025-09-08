  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Lubimovo

Cottage village Lubimovo

Ladoga, Russia
from
$30,869
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 32735
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4931
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Tusina District
  • City
    Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  • Village
    Ladoga

Location on the map

Ladoga, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,120
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,506
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$75,582
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$234,809
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$28,881
You are viewing
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$30,869
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$79,515
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Show all Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,003
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Show all Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,331
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
Show all publications