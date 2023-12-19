AVELINE Residences by Citi Developers

Location: JVC District 16

Building: G+3 Podium+17 Unit Types: Studio, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom & 3 Bedroom

Handover: Q2 2026

Sizes:

Studio: 453.70 sq. ft

1 Bedroom: 768.96 to 829.03 sq. ft

2 Bedroom: 1093.63 to 1185.96 sq. ft

3 Bedroom: 1340.01 to 1391.99 sq. ft

Starting Prices:

Studio: AED 595,000

1 Bedroom: AED 995,000

2 Bedroom: AED 1,350,000

3 Bedroom: AED 1,760,000

Payment Plan:

50/50

10% on Booking

10% SPA after 30 Days

1% for 30 months

50% on Handover (Pre-Approved Mortgage*)

Return on Investment

15% Resale

8% Rental

Resale is possible after 24% is paid.

Amenities:

First Floor

Beach Pool

Spa & Sauna

Gym

Kids pool

Mini Cinema

11th Floor

Padel Court

Infinity Pool

Jogging track

Yoga & Recreation Area

Mini Golf

Games area

All apartments are semi furnished with Miele kitchen appliances including fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, washing machine and dishwasher.

AVELINE will have the biggest lobby of JVC of over 3500 sqft and the first JVC indoor cinema room and glass bottom infinity pool. All apartments have porcelain floors and Italian tiles in the bathrooms.

Parking:

We have 3 podiums for parking

Studio= 1 parking

1 bed = 1 parking

2 bed = 2 parking

3 bed = 2 parking