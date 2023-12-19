  1. Realting.com
Aveline residences by Citi developers

Дубай, ОАЭ
от
€248,095
;
14 1
Описание Описание
Параметры Параметры
Квартиры Квартиры
Адрес Адрес
Медиа Медиа
Новости Новости

О комплексе

AVELINE Residences by Citi Developers

Location: JVC District 16
Building: G+3 Podium+17 Unit Types: Studio, 1 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom & 3 Bedroom
Handover: Q2 2026

Sizes:
Studio: 453.70 sq. ft
1 Bedroom: 768.96 to 829.03 sq. ft
2 Bedroom: 1093.63 to 1185.96 sq. ft
3 Bedroom: 1340.01 to 1391.99 sq. ft

Starting Prices:
Studio: AED 595,000
1 Bedroom: AED 995,000
2 Bedroom: AED 1,350,000
3 Bedroom: AED 1,760,000

Payment Plan:
50/50
10% on Booking
10% SPA after 30 Days
1% for 30 months
50% on Handover (Pre-Approved Mortgage*)

Return on Investment 
15% Resale 
8% Rental 

Resale is possible after 24% is paid. 

Amenities:
First Floor
Beach Pool
Spa & Sauna
Gym
Kids pool
Mini Cinema

11th Floor
Padel Court
Infinity Pool
Jogging track
Yoga & Recreation Area
Mini Golf
Games area

All apartments are semi furnished with Miele kitchen appliances including fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, washing machine and dishwasher. 
AVELINE will have the biggest lobby of JVC of over 3500 sqft and the first JVC indoor cinema room and glass bottom infinity pool. All apartments have porcelain floors and Italian tiles in the bathrooms. 

Parking:
We have 3 podiums for parking 
Studio= 1 parking 
1 bed = 1 parking 
2 bed = 2 parking 
3 bed = 2 parking

Дополнительно

  • Охрана
  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Управляющая компания
  • Дом сдан
  • Индивидуальное отопление
  • Черновая отделка
  • Огороженная территория
  • Паркинг
  • Лифт
Параметры объекта
Класс
Класс
Премиум-класс
Год сдачи
Год сдачи
2026
Варианты отделки
Варианты отделки
С отделкой
Местонахождение новостройки
Дубай, ОАЭ

Видеообзор многоквартирный жилой дом Aveline residences by Citi developers

