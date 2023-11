THE MEDITERRANEAN

In an ideal location, right in front of the Piraeus marina, a high-quality renovation of an 9-storey building with 58 equipped and furnished apartments, will function as a hotel unit of a well-known luxury brand. Starting from 29 square meters and reaching up to 88 square meters, the apartments will provide comfort and style with distinctive details and unique sea views. The impressive building will also feature a spa, conference room, gym, and swimming pool. All this makes the project an ideal investment opportunity. Estimated delivery Q1 2025.