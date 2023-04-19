Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Aegean Region
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
36
Mugla
4
Marmaris
3
Yalikavak
1
House To archive
Clear all
62 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
260 m²
€ 600,000
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 120 m²
€ 199,000
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villain Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
420 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 2 room villain Marmaris, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Marmaris, Turkey
150 m²
€ 460,000
Villa 2 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
120 m²
€ 815,000
Villa Villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 70 m²
€ 675,000
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
240 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
175 m²
€ 780,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Bitez, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bitez, Turkey
1 bath 103 m²
€ 345,000
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
255 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
481 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 3 room villain Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Fethiye, Turkey
3 bath 150 m²
€ 360,000
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 227,788
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
4 room housein Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 437,353
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 459,450
This is the place where you will find happiness, — so this project is presented by developer…
4 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
4 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 216 m²
€ 766,520
If your goal is – villa in Bodrum, you should take a closer look at this project. A complex …
2 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 614,397
This project harmoniously combines a calm lifestyle in the neighborhood with nature and the …
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 4,722,604
The exclusive facility consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykava…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 813 m²
€ 2,597,432
The new residential complex is a 5-minute drive from the center of Bodrum. The city is right…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
€ 596,057
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 89 m²
€ 661,165
The multifunctional luxury residential complex is located near one of the most picturesque b…
5 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,278,381
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 192 m²
€ 755,617
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,558,459
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
Housein Bodrum, Turkey
House
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 1,133,425
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 185 m²
€ 897,293
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
3 room housein Bodrum, Turkey
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir