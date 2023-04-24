Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Torrevieja

Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

1 899 properties total found
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 100 m²
€ 525,000
Front line apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Last home available in an impressi…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 128,600
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 79,900
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 416,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A magnificent building of 21 apartments. The…
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/5 Floor
€ 77,000
4 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 129,900
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 137,900
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 80,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 61 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,900
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 85 m² 3 Floor
€ 119,500
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 71 m²
€ 275,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 1 Floor
€ 94,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 4 Floor
€ 129,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 115,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 176,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir