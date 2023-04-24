Residential properties for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

UAE
1 899 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
100 m²
€ 525,000
Front line apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Last home available in an impressi…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 128,600
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 79,900
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 416,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A magnificent building of 21 apartments. The…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/5 Floor
€ 77,000
4 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 145,000
For sale large apartment of 140 square meters. m. in the center of Torrevieja. 5 minutes fr…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 90,000
Modern apartment with 1 bedroom + garage + pantry. The apartment is 600 meters from the bea…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3 Floor
€ 82,000
Solar apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. Area 62 sq. M. m. The house has…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 80,000
Apartment 70 sq. M. m., furnished and equipped, ready for settlement. Consists of a living …
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 70,000
For sale apartment 59 sq. M. m. Maldonado Street, 49. 1 bathroom. Terrace to the east. P…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 86,000
Rhine River Street, 221. The apartment is in good condition, an area of 54 square meters. m…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 172,000
Duplex in Pueblo Centro. The area of the house is 70 square meters. m. Plot of 120 square …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 86,000
Apartment near the sea. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 71 sq. M. m. Terrace 6 sq. M. m. S…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
4 Floor
€ 129,900
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 137,900
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
48 m²
€ 80,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
64 m²
2 Floor
€ 79,900
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
61 m²
2 Floor
€ 77,900
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
3 Floor
€ 119,500
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 275,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 94,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
4 Floor
€ 129,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 115,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
110 m²
€ 176,000
