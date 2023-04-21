Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Marbella, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
2 bath
€ 485,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 198 m²
€ 650,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 180 m²
€ 425,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 350 m²
€ 850,000
TAUNHAUS IN THE GOLD OF MILES, MARBEL This exclusive property with cutting-edge amenities, a…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 403 m²
€ 1,995,000
A stunning corner townhouse on the south side, located in one of the most luxurious closed v…
3 room townhouse in Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
3 bath 178 m²
€ 375,000
3 room townhouse in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 331 m²
€ 695,000
Latest 3 Ready Townhouses in New Andalusia A modern, new residential complex of mansions in…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 290 m²
€ 590,000
3 room townhouse in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 281 m²
€ 1,285,000
Modern townhouse with 4 bedrooms, includes four levels: ground floor, first, second and sola…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…

