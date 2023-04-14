Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
99
Sant Antoni
20
Sant Feliu de Guixols
6
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Palafrugell
4
Calonge
2
la Bisbal d Emporda
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
173 properties total found
7 room housein Pals, Spain
7 room house
Pals, Spain
632 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
We offer you a luxurious estate located in a pine forest in the vicinity of the medieval Cat…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
3 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 bath 8 577 m²
€ 2,350,000
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
9 room housein Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
9 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 18 255 m²
€ 1,600,000
Approximately 2ha property with spectacular mountain views located in the mountainous area o…
Villa 9 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 bath 4 525 m²
€ 1,500,000
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 2 563 m²
Price on request
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Villa 6 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
7 bath 2 293 m²
€ 2,975,000
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 5 room villain Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Palafrugell, Spain
5 bath 606 m²
€ 1,060,500
  Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 525 m²
€ 395,000
Detached house of 200 m2 built on a 525 m2 plot with a garden and private pool in the Mas Tr…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 bath 800 m²
€ 1,690,000
The house is located between two towns on the Costa Brava Playa de Aro and Calonge. A few mi…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
la Bisbal d Emporda, Spain
6 bath 1 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful restored 18th century farmhouse from exactly 1722 with 1.7 hectares of landscaped …
Housein Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
House
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
13 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy farmhouse with 13 hectares of land very close to the sea with a large isolated plot sur…
Housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room housein la Pera, Spain
5 room house
la Pera, Spain
6 bath 1 100 m²
€ 990,000
Special 600m2 farmhouse with 450m2 mini garden located in Baix Emporda, 30 minutes by car fr…

