  Realting.com
  Spain
  Andalusia
  Malaga
  Estepona
  Houses

Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

112 properties total found
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,800,000
New project on the front line of golf and in a natural environment with unobstructed views. …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 371,000
Penthouse for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, the building was built …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 243 m²
€ 1,030,000
Luxury villas in Estepona, Costa del Sol Conveniently facing west, these smart homes are spa…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 430,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 3 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 243 m²
€ 990,000
Luxury villas in Estepona, Costa del Sol Conveniently facing west, these smart homes are spa…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 580,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 190 m²
€ 520,000
Townhouse for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristic pool …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 351 m²
€ 3,475,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 6, the building was built in 2011 a…
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 337 m²
€ 1,699,000
Villa for sale in Atalaya Golf, Estepona, with bedroom 5, bathroom 3, bathroom 1, toilet pro…
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 828,000
Penthouse for sale in Cortijo del Golf, Estepona, with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 toilet and c…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
€ 850,000
"Villa 5 minutes from the centre of Estepona-Costa del Sol, spectacular sea and mountain vie…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,495,000
For sale this modern detached villa, within a gated complex of 18 individual houses, close t…
Villa 9 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Estepona, Spain
16 bath
€ 9,500,000
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
3 room townhousein Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 315 m²
€ 584,000
Only 2 units left !!! A unique boutique complex consisting of only 6 houses. 50 meters from …
3 room housein Estepona, Spain
3 room house
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m²
€ 689,000
Only 3 villas left !!! Oasis 8 is a unique boutique complex of independent villas with areas…
4 room housein Estepona, Spain
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 368 m²
€ 3,960,000
Velaya is an exclusive residential complex on the first line of the beach on the New Golden …
4 room housein Estepona, Spain
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 537 m²
€ 1,265,000
PRICES: 995.000-1.280.000 € MODERN WILLS A new project of luxury villas located in a safe …
5 room housein Estepona, Spain
5 room house
Estepona, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 700 m²
€ 5,200,000
A unique modern 4 -h level design villa on the seafront, located at an impasse with direct a…
