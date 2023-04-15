Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Campello

Residential properties for sale in el Campello, Spain

88 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 205 m²
€ 250,000
Apartmentin el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
€ 460,000
capt
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 441 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,135,000
We present you this great independent villa that we have for sale, it is located in Pueblo A…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Villa for sale in El Campelo in the Venta Lanuza area. The total area of 265.00 m2, the plot…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 175,000
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 265 m²
€ 899,000
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 235,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 275,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
Bungalow 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 290 m²
€ 467,000
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 2 Floor
€ 194,000
Now you can live or enjoy your vacation in a quiet place, a few meters from the beach, in a …
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
115 m²
€ 307,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
90 m²
€ 339,900
5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
240 m²
€ 310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
7 bath 450 m²
€ 1,310,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor
€ 245,000
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 115 m² 2 Floor
€ 265,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 248 m²
€ 695,000
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 85 m² 3 Floor
€ 230,000
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 356,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m² 1 Floor
€ 267,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m² 1 Floor
€ 228,000
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 849,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 108 m²
€ 364,900
PRIVATE VILLA WALK TO THE BEACH!~ ~ Located in El Campello, 600 m from L'Amerador beach.~ ~ …
