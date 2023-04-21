Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Lower Empordà
  6. Castell-Platja d Aro
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 281,000
4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 675,000
Atiko in the quiet central area of Playa de Aro. A chic and comfortable apartment made with …
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 255,000
For sale apartment on the ground floor (baja) in Playa de Aro in a wonderful residential com…
5 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
€ 1,499,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 bath
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 bath
€ 247,600
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 520,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 440,000
Spacious apartment in the port of Playa de Aro. Apartment area - 120m2. Located on the lowe…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 445,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 370,000
4 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,100,000
For sale chic apartment by the sea with an area of 200m2! Very beautiful apartment with expe…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 950,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 390,000
Lovely apartment in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,000,000
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 745,000
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 320,000
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
2 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 Number of rooms 103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Magnificent 2-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious area of the Playa de Aro Yacht Cl…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 156 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,325,000
We bring to your attention modern new apartments in the elite residential complex Mas de Pal…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale is a 3-bedroom apartment located on the third line of the sea, exactly 100 meters f…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
Apartments for sale located on the second line of the sea in the prestigious residential com…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 1,200,000
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 385,000
  Delighted to present this duplex for sale in a pleasant community with few neighbors with …
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 420,000
Magnificent well-kept, bright and comfortable apartments located in the Club N & agreve; uti…
1 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
1 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 205,000
Cozy apartment with 1 bedroom in the 1st. Floor of the building in a beautiful closed, spars…
7 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 208 m²
Price on request
Complete building in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, in the heart of the Costa Brava. Loc…
9 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 400 m²
€ 4,500,000
This cozy 2-star hotel has an unbeatable location. It is located 120 km from Barcelona airpo…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 1,100,000
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
9 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 1 300 m²
€ 1,900,000
Old hotel in the town of Platja d’aro, on the seafront next to the promenade. With a constru…
