Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
8
Arona
5
Los Cristianos
4
Guia de Isora
1
Santa Ursula
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
3 room townhousein Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Ursula, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Ursula, Spain
€ 275,000
Townhouse for sale on the north coast of Tenerife. This beautiful house is located in a resp…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
1 bath 155 m²
€ 209,000
We have for sale this wonderful townhouse in the Los Halcones complex. It offers two bedroom…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
4 bath 800 m²
€ 575,000
We have exclusive access to this charming and magical 1860's country house. Each of its …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 249,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 575,000
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 262,000
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 127 m²
€ 250,000
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
For sale corner townhouse, with an area of 220 m2, built on a plot of 322 m2. Townhouse is l…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 399,000
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
3 bath 132 m²
€ 545,000
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 265,000
We have for sale a fantastic house, semi-detached, recently refurbished near the Galeon area…
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 105,000
This lovely newly reformed house is located in the complex of Chayofita, it consists of 3 be…
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 435,000
Townhouse for sale in southern Tenerife in the popular tourist area of Las Americas. Located…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale beautiful Townhouse in the southwestern part of Tenerife. It is located in Callao S…

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir