Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Puerto Real
2
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Ojen, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Ojen, Spain
1 bath
€ 79,000
Renovated studio located on the first floor in the Pueblo Andaluz urbanization. Located on t…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Puerto Real, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath 27 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartmentin Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment
Mijas, Spain
21 m²
€ 140,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;140,000 to €&nbsp;270,000. [Beds: 0 - …
Studio apartmentin Malaga, Spain
Studio apartment
Malaga, Spain
37 m²
€ 132,770
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;132,770 to €&nbsp;132,770. [Beds: 1 - …

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir