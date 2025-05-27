Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Studios in Andalusia, Spain

Malaga
3
Cádiz
4
Tarifa
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
The new construction studio for sale. Dom is very bright and is located on the 2nd floor of …
$173,560
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 21 m²
New Development: Prices from € 140,000 to € 270,000. [Beds: 0 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 1] [Built siz…
$137,141
Leave a request
