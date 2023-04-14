UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Alicante
Residential properties for sale in Alicante, Spain
Clear all
337 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 130,000
Apartment for sale in Campoamor area, AlicanteCozy apartment located on the FIRST floor and …
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
2 Floor
€ 410,000
Spacious and bright corner apartment in a residential area of Cabo Mayor, one of the most ex…
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 41,000
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
64 m²
2 Floor
€ 75,000
Apartment in the Alicante Los Angeles area, 64.00 m. Square, 2 double bedrooms, bathroom, pr…
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
61 m²
3 Floor
€ 75,000
Apartment in the Alikante La Florida area, 61.00 m., 2 double rooms and a single room, bathr…
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
215 m²
€ 340,000
XX
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
173 m²
€ 258,200
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 165,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 93,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
96 m²
€ 135,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 225,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 180,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 225,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 395,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 179,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 407 m²
€ 12,000,000
in catchment
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
€ 200,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
90 m²
€ 180,000
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
€ 280,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
73 m²
€ 148,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
43 m²
€ 135,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
73 m²
€ 160,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
93 m²
€ 85,000
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
€ 265,000
Apartment in Alicante Centro area, 119 m. surface, 16 m2 of kitchen, 25 m2 of living room, 5…
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
117 m²
€ 94,300
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
113 m²
€ 135,200
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
77 m²
€ 63,500
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
€ 130,000
Apartment in Alicante Babel area, 119 m. surface, 3 double rooms, a bathroom, a toilet, prop…
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
115 m²
€ 78,500
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
12
Properties features in Alicante, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map