Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Alicante
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alicante, Spain
apartments
318
houses
55
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
2
2
116 m²
1/2
Salon with dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, solarium 52 m2, upper floor. Area …
€179,000
Recommend
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
7
4
380 m²
2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
Recommend
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
195 m²
1/1
Modern ground floor apartment in Benitachel - Cumbra del Sol is a beautiful coastal zone wit…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
3
2
86 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€392,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
4
2
98 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€469,750
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
5
4
163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
4
548 m²
2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
5
2
130 m²
2/10
Luxury Apartments with 4 Bedrooms and Sea Views in Alicante City Center These properties are…
€417,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
5
2
104 m²
3/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€386,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
2
97 m²
2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€280,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
1
71 m²
6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
60 m²
2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€212,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
5
2
191 m²
7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€381,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
2
93 m²
7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€309,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
85 m²
2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
2
135 m²
8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
4
2
115 m²
8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€309,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
90 m²
8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€251,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
4
2
110 m²
1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante. Alican…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
4
2
109 m²
1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante.Apartme…
€182,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Alicante, Spain
3
2
Renovated apartment for sale in Calle San Vicente, Alicante. Bright 107m2 apartment for sale…
€262,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Apartment in the center of Alicante, Costa Blanca Housing in perfect condition, composed of …
€270,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
3
2
82 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€330,500
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
4
2
97 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€397,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
2
2
66 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€273,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
4
2
88 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€407,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
2
1
52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€234,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
3
2
70 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€302,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Investment
Alicante, Spain
3
2
98 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€416,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Double Glazing
Alicante, Spain
3
2
81 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€344,500
Recommend
