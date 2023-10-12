Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alicante, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Salon with dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, solarium 52 m2, upper floor. Area …
€179,000
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Torre de La Oradada – is a prestigious place on the Costa Blanca, located next to such towns…
€3,45M
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern ground floor apartment in Benitachel - Cumbra del Sol is a beautiful coastal zone wit…
€370,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€392,000
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex consisting of 35 newl…
€469,750
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
€1,33M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Independent Villas with Sea Views in Playa de San Juan, Alicante The villas in Alican…
€1,98M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury Apartments with 4 Bedrooms and Sea Views in Alicante City Center These properties are…
€417,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€386,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€280,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€254,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante City Costa Blanca The apartments are located in Alican…
€212,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€381,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with Sea Views in Alicante Downtown Costa Blanca These apartments are located in …
€309,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€375,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€309,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea Views Apartments Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Alicante City Alicante is loc…
€251,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante. Alican…
€195,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Alicante.Apartme…
€182,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Renovated apartment for sale in Calle San Vicente, Alicante. Bright 107m2 apartment for sale…
€262,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartment in the center of Alicante, Costa Blanca Housing in perfect condition, composed of …
€270,000
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€330,500
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€397,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A promotion of 53 homes from 1 to 4 bedroo…
€273,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€407,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€234,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, gym
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
€302,000
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Investment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Investment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€416,500
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Double Glazing in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea, with public pool, with Double Glazing
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartments for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca This promotion is made up of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed…
€344,500

