Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polygyros, Greece
176 properties total found
1 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Apartments are located in a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Sithonia 250 mete…
2 room apartment
gerakine, Greece
1 bath
66 m²
€ 115,000
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
2 room house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
The maisonette is located in a small village in Kalyves at the beginning of Sithonia 250 met…
2 room house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath
55 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
The maisonetta is located in a small village in Kalyves at the beginning of Sithonia 250 met…
3 room house
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 175,000
This house is situated in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 400 meters from the great sandy…
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,000
Maisonette is located in Psakoudia village 150 meters from the beach. The properties are in …
Villa 3 room villa
Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bath
120 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
9 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
6 bath
450 m²
€ 645,000
The villa is located in Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and in the suburbs of Metamorfo…
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
3 room apartment
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bath
95 m²
€ 200,000
The apartments are located at the end of a quiet summer village which is named Kalyves in Si…
6 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath
230 m²
€ 260,000
The house is located between villages Psakoudia and Meatamorfosi 500 meters from Ormilia bea…
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
9 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
16 Number of rooms
492 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Psakoudia SALE Townhouse 16 Bedrooms, 8 Living Room 8 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 492 m2, …
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath
70 m²
€ 120,000
The apartments are located in Psakoudia village 300 meters from the beach. The apartments ar…
1 room apartment
Galarinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
4 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,490,000
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
3 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
-1 Floor
€ 380,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
5 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
2 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
14 Number of rooms
593 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,275,000
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
5 room house
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
450 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Gerakini SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 450 m2, 2 Leve…
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
4 bath
256 m²
€ 400,000
There are 2 maisonettes for sale together which are located in the outskirts of Gerakini in …
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath
62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
Search using the map