Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Michaniona
  7. Villas

Villas for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
€ 1,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir