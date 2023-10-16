Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

District of Heraklion
65
Heraklion
65
Limenas Chersonisou
15
Gazi
4
Archanes
3
69 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4244 - Villa FOR SALE in Foinikas Ammoudi for €1.850.000 . This 500 sq. m.…
€1,85M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
Offered For Sale:Discover the epitome of luxury living in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete, wi…
€1,71M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 788 m²
Property Code: HPS4240 - Villa FOR SALE in Gazi Ligaria for €5.500.000 . This 788 sq. m. fur…
€5,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 347 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 347m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€2,85M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 379 m²
Floor -1/3
For Sale: Unparalleled Luxury Beachfront Villa of 379m2 in Chersonissos, CreteDiscover the e…
€3,15M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Floor 1/3
Offered for sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete.This 383sq.…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Amoudara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a lovely villa with a private pool, located in Heraklion, Crete. This 250sq.m. home…
€499,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Gournes, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Kato Gouves, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Newly Built Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete!We …
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Vasilies, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Vasilies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kounavi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a Charming Villa with Private Pool in Heraklion, Crete.Presenting a delight…
€650,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€380,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Panormos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Panormos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are offered under construction semi detached villa with sea view, a private swimmin…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Pelagia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete. This 4 bed…
€1,60M
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Fodele, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Fodele, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving t…
€1,65M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Keramoutsi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Keramoutsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a large villa of 350 sq.m. with swimming pool in Kalesa village, near Heraklion …
€590,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Gournes, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, a lovely, stunning 4-story villalocated JUST 10 meters from the sandy be…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Suggested for sale, a lovely villa with a private pool in Chersonissos, Crete.Located in a p…
€349,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Suggested for sale a luxury villa in the Municipality of Hersonissos, Crete. It is located i…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, is a lovely villa of 128m2 with a private pool in Gouves area, Crete.Loc…
€349,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Patsides, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Patsides, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bedroom, one…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rogdia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rogdia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxury 4-bedroom villa, of 250 sq.m. overlooking the city of Heraklion, in Cre…
€1,05M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 83 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room w…
€390,000
Villa 4 room villa in Hersonissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS330 - Villa FOR SALE in Rethimno Center for €650.000. This 200 sq. m. Vill…
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 687 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a luxury villa of 687 sq.m. with 5 bedrooms, in Heraklion, Crete. It is built on a …
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
€1,20M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pitsidia, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pitsidia, Greece
Rooms 600
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
Α luxury villa of 205 sq.m. for sale in southern Crete. The villa was built in 2014 in a qui…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a unique brand new 330m² luxury residence and has been specially built to…
€2,00M

