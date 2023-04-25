Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

129 properties total found
4 room apartment in Agia, Greece
4 room apartment
Agia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2 apartments and 1 studio. On the ground floor there is an apartment of 65 sq.m. wh…
Villa 6 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 390,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 room house
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
Villa 2 room villa in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villa in Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 570,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 580,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 380,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
2 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 106 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 370,000
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
Villa 3 room villa in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Cottage 6 rooms in Chordaki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
4 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For sale duplex of 290 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the…
Cottage 2 rooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room apartment in Daratsos, Greece
1 room apartment
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat ha…
1 room apartment in Chania Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…

