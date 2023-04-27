Villas for sale in Georgia

Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
€ 235,394
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
€ 180,167
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 330,187
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 345,279
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
151 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 330,187
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 291,639
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 292,409
Wyndham Coastline is a complex of luxury townhouses in an ecologically clean area for family…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
239 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 361,240
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
241 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 362,598
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 354,450
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
282 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 420,994
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 415,915
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 82,350
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 87,851
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 100,019
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,027
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
171 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 215,996
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 111,034
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 111,034
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
202 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 266,760
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 58,305
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 253,996
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 57,672
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
269 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 331,910
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
162 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 207,326
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 207,326
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 4 room villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
264 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 335,129
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa Villa
Tabakhmela, Georgia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 33,209
Luxor Town is a premium residential complex, located 1200 meters above sea level, the comple…
Villa 2 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 239,921
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
Villa 3 room villa
Batumi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 316,877
Business Country Real Estate Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of villa…
