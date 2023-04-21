Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Peyia
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 394 m²
€ 395,000
Riza Heights 2 - is a beautiful residential complex with magnificent views of the coast, loc…
3 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 302 m²
€ 760,000
Viewpoint Hills is a modern luxury villa complex with 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms in Cyprus, in Peya…
4 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 494 m²
€ 945,000
The beach residences of ROSEMARINE set new standards of luxury. Inspired by the modern but t…
1 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Located in an elevated position with excellent Mediterranean Sea views near the village of P…
1 room apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Project Features: This development is set in beautiful countryside, on the outskirts of Peyi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir