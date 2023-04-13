Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Paphos
79
Apartment To archive
153 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 117 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 110 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 108 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 240,000
Apartment B-101 — is a comfortable and modern apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Pap…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 649,000
This stylish residential and commercial luxury building is designed to offer residents a ref…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 176 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale apartment of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the third floor and co…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 88 m² Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 1
€ 395,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 88 m² Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
This facility is part of an upscale coastal complex. The project is located near the Akamas …
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
Akamantis Gardens – is a complex that is popular among those who love outdoor recreation. Th…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
This residential complex consists of 6 blocks with a carefully thought out location that pro…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 101 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,100
An elite complex located in the center of Paphos sells an apartment with two bedrooms. This …
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
This townhouse is located on the Paradise Gardens complex, which boasts its proximity to Pap…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 83 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment with a private garden and unconditional ownership. The facilit…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 1
€ 303,336
A modern 2-bedroom apartment is located in one of the central neighborhoods of Paphos - in t…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 94 m² Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
VAT is included if provided for in one of the most prestigious residential projects - Regina…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Complex: Luxury residential complex is located in the heart of Kato Paphos. In terms of serv…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 109 m² Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
The project is an elegant Mediterranean complex with modern apartments and houses surrounded…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 314 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,435,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
All the benefits of living in a luxury hotel are embodied in a residential real estate compl…

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

