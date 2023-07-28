Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Famagusta
  5. Aradhippou
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aradhippou, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 440,000
3 room cottage in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 450,000
3 room cottage in Aradhippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 260,000
3 room cottage in Aradhippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€ 280,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir