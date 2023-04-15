Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

11 properties total found
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
163 m²
€ 83,757
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
99 m²
€ 76,462
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
136 m²
€ 37,376
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
109 m²
€ 36,025
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
420 m²
€ 205,341
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
128 m²
€ 31,432
House on a spacious plot near dhr. Zhodino! Address: g. Zhodino, st. Railway ⁇ 知 About yo…
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
159 m²
€ 115,279
For sale & nbsp; gorgeous & nbsp; cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from & nbsp; red ceramic …
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
245 m²
€ 55,838
New property in the real estate market. For sale and nbsp; 2-storey building on Moscow stree…
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
215 m²
€ 42,329
New real estate on the real estate market. & Nbsp; &Nbsp; An incomplete canned capital struc…
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
256 m²
€ 94,565
We present you a wonderful holiday home within the Zhodino line in a quiet place on the Ul. …
Cottagein Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
255 m²
€ 78,354
Selling a cottage, g. Zhodino, st. Solar walls - block, roof - slate, year of construction 2…
