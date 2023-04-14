Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski sielski Saviet
10
Harodzkauski sielski Saviet
1
Piarsajski sielski Saviet
1
12 properties total found
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 208,108
Sold by eco-house in ag. Rakov. 30 km from MKAD. The house was built for "Myself", built acc…
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
123 m²
€ 257,873
 25 km from Minsk along the Grodno highway, in the sanatorium-resort zone of the Isloch…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
251 m²
€ 253,259
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 26 km from MKAD to d. Buzun, Volozhinsky district surr…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 62,432
An excellent house for permanent residence in the village of Buzuna, a modern project, a pic…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 99,530
House for sale Minsk region, Volozhinsky district, Rakovsky s / s, d. Mikhalovo, 35 km from …
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 52,479
Residential building for sale ( incomplete construction ) in d. Buzun, Rakovsky s / s, 25 km…
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
176 m²
Price on request
If you value the quality of life in a country house, this is your option! Excellent one-stor…
Cottagein Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
115 m²
€ 107,673
Cottagein Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
215 m²
€ 212,632
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels: & nbsp ; on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a…
Cottagein Harodzki, Belarus
Cottage
Harodzki, Belarus
198 m²
€ 29,407
Kind & nbsp; cottage 1995 p. located in a quiet, cozy, picturesque & nbsp; place in the city…
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
608 m²
€ 117,626
Unfinished canned capital structure for sale, yeah. Rakov, st. South, Volozhinsky district, …
Cottagein Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
300 m²
€ 452,409
Manor Koni-down2 level, walls - log, internal area of the building 300/& ndash ;/& ndash; m …

