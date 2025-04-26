Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Valozhyn District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Valozhyn District, Belarus

Rakauski selski Savet
3 properties total found
Cottage in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale cottage 37 km from Minsk with city amenities, asphalt to the house, separate drivew…
$75,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
