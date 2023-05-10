Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Orsha District, Belarus

Orsha
11
11 properties total found
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 46 m²
€ 13,680
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 57 m²
€ 8,208
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 55 m²
€ 18,240
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 72 m²
€ 12,403
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€ 26,449
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 38 m²
€ 14,592
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 102 m²
€ 22,709
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 33 m²
€ 7,752
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 111 m²
€ 13,680
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 54 m²
€ 6,384
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 84 m²
€ 19,152

Properties features in Orsha District, Belarus

