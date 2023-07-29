Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/26
Elegant VIP studio for sale in an elite residential complex & quot; D3 and quot;! Panoramic …
€ 86,118

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir