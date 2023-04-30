Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Malaryta District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Malaryta District, Belarus
Malaryta
13
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
4
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
1
Apartment
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 16,086
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Lermontova, 1964, 1/4 panel, 30.2 / 30.2 / 17.8 / 5.8,…
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 6,291
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Khotislav, st. Nedvigina, 1969, 2/2 brick, 43.7 / 40.0 / 21.6, se…
3 room apartment
Vielikaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 16,086
LOT 6980. Urgent sale! For sale a bright and comfortable apartment in the agricultural town …
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 9,436
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 17,524
Lot 6842. A unique opportunity to buy a studio apartment with a design solution. Will suit a…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 13,929
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 8,897
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 27,859
2 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 15,727
Lot 6543. For sale one bedroom apartment in. Malorita on the 3rd floor of a 4-story resident…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,277
Lot 6516. For sale is a spacious one-room apartment on the 3rd floor of a 2005 building bric…
Apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
55 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 4,493
Share ( 1/2 ) in a three-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 1975, 2/5 panels, 5…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 16,176
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1987, 2/5 brick, 39.4 / 35.9 / 19.5 / 7.2, s…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 14,379
One-bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Nesenyuk, 1984, brick 5/5, 40.0 / 36.5 / 19.8 / 7.1,…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 12,402
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Soviet, 1976.p., 3/3 brick, 27.8 / 27.0 / 16.2 / 5.3, …
3 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 21,568
Lot 5284. Three bedroom apartment for sale in a brick house in. 1984 malorita built. Total a…
1 room apartment
Malaryta, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,277
1 bedroom apartment, g. Malorita, st. Sovetskaya, 2005, 3 / 5 brick, 38.0 / 36.0 / 20.9 / 7.…
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 8,987
Sale of a one-room apartment in Maloritsky district, ag. Hotislav 1716131-room apartment, ag…
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 11,683
One-room apartment ag. Hotislav3/3 & nbsp; of a storey brick house, area 38.6/19.6/9 m & sup…
Properties features in Malaryta District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map