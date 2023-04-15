Belarus
THB
TRY
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Kobryn District
Houses
Houses for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus
63 properties total found
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes. The hous…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
390 m²
€ 152,914
Lot 6429. For sale an individual two-story house with a basement, completely ready for livin…
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 14,025
Lot 7024. On sale is a residential cozy house in an agricultural town near the city of Kobri…
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
87 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of Cobrin. The house is one-story, built in 1987. …
House
Zalesse, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,976
Garden house in Brest district. 2004 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
House
Dzivin, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,343
Lot 6941. On sale a large plot on the farm of the village with a house in the Kobrinsky dist…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
82 m²
€ 17,192
For sale single-family residential building on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. The house is one-story…
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,438
A solid and cozy wooden house in Zalesye is offered for sale. House built in 1947, one-story…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
44 m²
€ 14,477
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,432
House
Kobryn, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
House
Bystryca, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,859
House
Kobryn, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,906
Cozy apartment building for sale in the air. The house of 1963 is built, single-level, with …
House
Kobryn, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,572
For sale single-family residential building on the street of the station. House built in 196…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
318 m²
€ 149,295
An elite three-level cottage near the Mukhavets river in Kobrin is offered for sale. Externa…
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 5,881
Lot 6614. On sale is a residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, surr…
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,410
Lot 6608. On sale is a plot with a house in a village in the Kobrinsky district. The house i…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
134 m²
€ 44,336
Incomplete construction of a two-story attic type house for sale in the area of Druzhba Stre…
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 13,572
Lot 6554. Residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, roof - slate. The…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
120 m²
€ 48,860
For sale a two-story cottage with a bathhouse & nbsp; in the Great Market area. Total area -…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,120
Part 6383. There is a solid house on sale in the city of Cobrina. The house is built of wood…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
297 m²
€ 76,910
A two-story house for sale. House 1994 built of spacious rooms and lots of natural light. To…
House
Khidry, Belarus
71 m²
€ 65,147
A cozy and stylish wooden house in the village of Khidra is offered for sale. The house is a…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
68 m²
€ 25,787
Cozy apartment building for sale on Frunze St. The house is single-level, built in 1971, wit…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,925
When buying this item, you don't pay a commission to the agency! A two-level residential bri…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
84 m²
€ 54,289
Residential building in Cobrina. 2011.p. 1). floor, attic. Total.SNB - 106.3 square meters.m…
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 96,816
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 2021 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 144.7 squar…
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
Price on request
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Kobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 Sale o…
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
€ 81,425
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Cobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 & nbs…
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 60,623
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1940.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.…
