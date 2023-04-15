Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
32
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
10
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
6
Batcynski sielski Saviet
4
Dzivinski sielski Saviet
3
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet
3
Tevielski sielski Saviet
2
Zalieski sielski Saviet
2
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
63 properties total found
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes.    The hous…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
390 m²
€ 152,914
Lot 6429. For sale an individual two-story house with a basement, completely ready for livin…
Housein Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 14,025
Lot 7024. On sale is a residential cozy house in an agricultural town near the city of Kobri…
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
87 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of Cobrin. The house is one-story, built in 1987. …
Housein Zalesse, Belarus
House
Zalesse, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,976
Garden house in Brest district. 2004 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
Housein Dzivin, Belarus
House
Dzivin, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,343
Lot 6941. On sale a large plot on the farm of the village with a house in the Kobrinsky dist…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
82 m²
€ 17,192
For sale single-family residential building on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. The house is one-story…
Housein Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,438
A solid and cozy wooden house in Zalesye is offered for sale. House built in 1947, one-story…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
44 m²
€ 14,477
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,432
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
Housein Bystryca, Belarus
House
Bystryca, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,859
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,906
Cozy apartment building for sale in the air. The house of 1963 is built, single-level, with …
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,572
For sale single-family residential building on the street of the station. House built in 196…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
318 m²
€ 149,295
An elite three-level cottage near the Mukhavets river in Kobrin is offered for sale. Externa…
Housein Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 5,881
Lot 6614. On sale is a residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, surr…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,410
Lot 6608. On sale is a plot with a house in a village in the Kobrinsky district. The house i…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
134 m²
€ 44,336
Incomplete construction of a two-story attic type house for sale in the area of Druzhba Stre…
Housein Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 13,572
Lot 6554. Residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, roof - slate. The…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
120 m²
€ 48,860
For sale a two-story cottage with a bathhouse & nbsp; in the Great Market area. Total area -…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,120
Part 6383. There is a solid house on sale in the city of Cobrina. The house is built of wood…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
297 m²
€ 76,910
A two-story house for sale. House 1994 built of spacious rooms and lots of natural light. To…
Housein Khidry, Belarus
House
Khidry, Belarus
71 m²
€ 65,147
A cozy and stylish wooden house in the village of Khidra is offered for sale. The house is a…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
68 m²
€ 25,787
Cozy apartment building for sale on Frunze St. The house is single-level, built in 1971, wit…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
107 m²
€ 15,925
When buying this item, you don't pay a commission to the agency! A two-level residential bri…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
84 m²
€ 54,289
Residential building in Cobrina. 2011.p. 1). floor, attic. Total.SNB - 106.3 square meters.m…
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
137 m²
€ 96,816
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 2021 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 144.7 squar…
Housein Fruktovy, Belarus
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
Price on request
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Kobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 Sale o…
Housein Fruktovy, Belarus
House
Fruktovy, Belarus
136 m²
€ 81,425
Sale of a house in the Kobrinsky district p. Fruit, st. Cobrinskaya, 5 Area 136/97/13 & nbs…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 60,623
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1940.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.…

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir