  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
4
Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Offered for sale a two-level cottage on Mir street in the city of Kobrin. House built in 201…
$155,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Offered for sale residential house on ooh Conifer in Kobrin. 2007 House buildings, total are…
$94,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mazury, Belarus
Cottage
Mazury, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Offered for sale a comfortable residential house in the suburbs of Kobrin (Mazuri). The hous…
$80,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
