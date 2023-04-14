Cottages for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Belarus
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 153,819
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 110,388
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,102
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 125,770
House for clean decoration in the village. Volkovichi Dzerzhinsky district, 17km from MKAD. …
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
356 m²
€ 225,300
Well-maintained cottage with stylish functional repairs, fully equipped with furniture and a…
Cottage
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 190,012
For sale cottage, ready for living. In close proximity to the forest. All equipment and…
Cottage
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
195 m²
€ 52,479
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 71,390
Cottage
Stankava, Belarus
250 m²
€ 162,867
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
339 m²
€ 117,536
Cottage
Nieharelaje, Belarus
132 m²
€ 81,434
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 67,861
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 80,076
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
144 m²
€ 61,528
For sale two-story residential building in Dzerzhinsk on the street Pervomaiskaya. The total…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 144,771
For sale cottage with all communications d. Wickow, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 20 k…
Cottage
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
353 m²
€ 225,300
A very profitable offer! The house is worth 450 thousand. Everything is thought out to the s…
Cottage
Plasava, Belarus
202 m²
€ 125,770
For sale a house ready for residence throughout the year. Minsk is 15 minutes away. Great lo…
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
233 m²
€ 90,301
For sale cottage in the city of Dzerzhinsk, located on a quiet street 1.5 km from the center…
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
227 m²
€ 135,723
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
172 m²
€ 87,767
For sale modern holiday home & laquo; HÄR & Raquo; in Fanipole. The house is 15 km from MKAD…
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
291 m²
€ 104,054
Spacious house for sale in. Fanipol. Within walking distance is the Euroopt shop and forest.…
Cottage
Niavielicy, Belarus
174 m²
€ 108,578
Cottage
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 89,577
For sale is an excellent house in a chic place! The house is located on the extreme section …
Cottage
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 58,813
The house of 2014 was built, with an area of 105 sq / m, a terrace of 42 sq / m, the foundat…
Cottage
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
270 m²
€ 125,770
For sale estate in d. Pozhino in Dzerzhinsky district is not 48 km from MKAD, a ready-made b…
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
181 m²
€ 71,481
Selling a cottage, d. Bagritschina, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest region e.g.35 km from MKADP …
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 96,816
For sale cottage in Dzerzhinsky district ! Dzerzhinsky district, Demidovichi s / s, d. BUDA…
Cottage
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
189 m²
€ 72,385
For sale a new house with a repair in a great place! d.Caps 45 km from MKAD on the M1 highwa…
Cottage
Fanipol, Belarus
700 m²
€ 131,199
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
