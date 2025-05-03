Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Negarelski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Modern cottage 38 km from Minsk.- A landscaped plot of 14.96 acres, fully fenced, form of ow…
$93,900
Cottage in Rudna, Belarus
Cottage
Rudna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Contract number with agency 1358 from 2024-10-08
$55,000
Cottage in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Ready manor in d. Pozhzhino in the Dzerzhinsky district, 48 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a …
$124,900
Cottage in Negarelae, Belarus
Cottage
Negarelae, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Modern cottage of profiled timber, in a blocked house, 42 km. from Minsk on the highway M1 M…
$77,500
