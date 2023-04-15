Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Smilavicki sielski Saviet
23
Klinocki sielski Saviet
10
Chervyen
7
Smilavichy
7
Valievacski sielski Saviet
6
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet
5
cervienski sielski Saviet
3
Ravanicki sielski Saviet
1
56 properties total found
Housein Zapollie, Belarus
House
Zapollie, Belarus
1 bath 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,019
House for sale in a.g. Zapole, Chervensky district, Minsk region from MKAD 21 km or 15 min b…
Housein Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ravanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 17,562
House on a large plot in a.g. Rovanichi! Address: d. Rovanichi, st. Partizanskaya ⁇ 知 Abo…
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,425
For sale a well-kept area with a house for year-round residence. House with furniture. Conve…
Housein cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 17,922
Sale of a country house 50 kilometers from Minsk! Address: ST Lezhnevka ⁇ 知 About your fu…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 12,158
Land for sale with a house in ST "VERESOC" 10 SOTOK. The house is block, she will sheath the…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 20,624
The Mogilev direction is for sale, 32 km from Minsk. 7 km from Smilovichi, S.t. Lesnoe. Plot…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,006
Wooden house built in 1945 in a picturesque place. To the village from MKAD 50 km along the …
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,444
House for sale in the village of Kukolevka, near Minsk Address: d. Kukolevka, st. Central ⁇…
Housein Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,127
➜ Comfortable house in the Chervensky district among nature in the village of Klinok.  …
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
62 m²
€ 14,860
House for sale in Cherven on Kolkhoznaya street! Address: Cherven, st. Collective farm - One…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,220
Duplex summer house 25 minutes from Minsk! Address: ST "Elyochka" ➜Comfortable cottage 28 km…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 23,416
We bring to your attention a summer cottage in the Minsk suburb closest to the city! The hou…
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 17,022
For sale is a summer house with a new house near Minsk! SC « VERESOK », Smilovichsky s / s, …
Housein Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 58,540
If you are tired of the bustle of the city and want to live outside the city, while not far …
Housein Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 10,627
The cottage, Mogilev direction, s \ t Yolochka- 2 is for sale.From the house to MKAD 26 km. …
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,767
The house is suitable for year-round living, with an area of 52.5sq.m., three living rooms, …
Housein cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 42,239
House for sale in ST « Lezhnevka » Minsk region, Chervensky district, Chervensky s / s. Link…
Housein Hrabionka, Belarus
House
Hrabionka, Belarus
25 m²
€ 12,609
For sale an excellent site with a new house in the village of Grebenka, Chervensky district,…
Housein Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet, Belarus
99 m²
€ 25,217
For sale a cozy house suitable for year-round living in the village. Repish  ( Chervens…
Cottagein Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 148,602
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Housein Zuraukavicy, Belarus
House
Zuraukavicy, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,823
Cottagein Turec, Belarus
Cottage
Turec, Belarus
122 m²
€ 85,559
Housein Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valievacski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,140
Housein Nataljeusk, Belarus
House
Nataljeusk, Belarus
99 m²
€ 43,230
Housein cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,814
House for sale near the city of Cherven, the village of Khvoenshchina. The house is strong, …
Cottagein Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 67,546
For sale excellent cottage in gp. Smilovichi 25 km. from Minsk. Plot of 15 acres, fenced, ro…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
459 m²
€ 67,546
Canned unfinished capital structure for sale. Ideal for commercial purposes. Shop, warehouse…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
68 m²
€ 17,112
For people who love silence - we offer a village house for purchase. The house is suitable f…
Cottagein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 130,589
A comfortable cottage for sale in the village. Ubel ( 40 km from MKAD )! We offer to purchas…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 130,589
A comfortable cottage for sale in the village. Ubel ( 40 km from MKAD )! We offer to purchas…

