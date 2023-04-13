Houses for sale in Brest, Belarus

Belarus
561 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Brest, Belarus
214 m²
€ 270,064
Lot 7069. In the eastern part of Brest, a very unusual object is sold, the analogue of which…
House
Brest, Belarus
87 m²
€ 47,284
Lot 7068. Call for more details. We decided to build on Ploska, but there is no desire …
House
Brest, Belarus
59 m²
€ 17,822
Garden house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 58.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
House
Brest, Belarus
114 m²
€ 89,112
Residential building for cleaning in Brest. 2019 p. 1st floor. Total SNB ~ 114.0 sq.m, total…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 175,496
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya. Three…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 127,212
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
House
Brest, Belarus
263 m²
€ 104,479
A spacious unfinished house for sale in the Berezovka microdistrict. Brest. One-story house …
House
Brest, Belarus
139 m²
€ 84,565
A spacious residential building for sale in the northwestern part of the city. Brest. …
House
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
€ 46,829
House for sale in ST "Bereza-97" in Brest. Duplex house ( 1st floor and attic ) 2009 built, …
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
165 m²
€ 107,298
Lot 10323; We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…
House
Brest, Belarus
140 m²
€ 68,198
Lot 10123: We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…
House
Brest, Belarus
70 m²
€ 40,828
Box of a garden house. 2023 p. 1 floor. Total - 70.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material - gas-si…
House
Brest, Belarus
130 m²
€ 70,017
Lot 7050. The dream of your house is 130 square meters. m. with repair closer than you think…
House
Brest, Belarus
146 m²
€ 42,737
Lot 7046. In the garden partnership of the Cherninsky Village Council, 2 km from the Kamenet…
House
Brest, Belarus
205 m²
€ 181,861
Lot 7047. A spacious and comfortable residential building for sale in. Brest in the Ploska m…
House
Brest, Belarus
94 m²
€ 66,379
Residential building in Brest. 2011 p. 1 floor. Total - 93.8 sq.m, lived. - 54.9 sq.m, kitch…
House
Brest, Belarus
102 m²
€ 79,110
Residential building in Brest. 1974 bp 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 101.9 sq.m., total. - 1…
House
Brest, Belarus
58 m²
€ 16,277
Lot 7043. On sale is a 1988 attic house built in a garden partnership 8 km from the center o…
House
Brest, Belarus
97 m²
€ 79,110
Residential building in Brest. 2023 bp 1st floor. Total SNB - 96.7 sq.m, total. - 96.7 sq.m.…
House
Brest, Belarus
102 m²
€ 79,110
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! A residential building is offer…
House
Brest, Belarus
130 m²
€ 31,826
Lot 7035. Decided to be built? But starting from scratch the construction – is difficult. It…
House
Brest, Belarus
66 m²
€ 56,377
Lot 7029. Tired of living in an apartment and wanting to live on your own land? For you Dubr…
House
Brest, Belarus
70 m²
€ 68,198
Residential building in Brest. 1969 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 74.2 sq.m, total. - 70.2 sq.m., …
House
Brest, Belarus
18 m²
€ 22,733
Garden house in Brest. 2000 p. 1 floor. Total - 18.0 sq.m. 1 room. Walls: material - gas-sil…
House
Brest, Belarus
30 m²
€ 9,002
Lot 7025. On sale is a land plot for collective gardening with a 1989 country house built in…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 118,210
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
186 m²
€ 115,482
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
132 m²
€ 89,112
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a residential building…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
342 m²
€ 65,470
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! The spac…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
189 m²
€ 64,834
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A residential building in the Koz…
