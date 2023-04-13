Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
Brest
13
Matykalski sielski Saviet
7
Kobryn
5
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
2
Telminski sielski Saviet
2
Baranavichy
1
cerninski sielski Saviet
1
Liasnianski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya. Three…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 128,156
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
165 m²
€ 108,095
Lot 10323; We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
282 m²
€ 108,095
House in the area of st. 50 years of BSSR! * Area: total – 281.6 sq.m., residential – 197.9 …
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
165 m²
€ 146,569
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
268 m²
€ 125,500
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 119,087
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 128,248
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
186 m²
€ 116,339
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
132 m²
€ 89,774
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a residential building…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
342 m²
€ 65,956
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! The spac…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
189 m²
€ 65,315
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! A residential building in the Koz…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
129 m²
€ 114,507
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Pinsk, Belarus
361 m²
€ 45,803
For sale COTTES 3 floors, g. Pinsk, st. Stolyarnaya, 300.6 sq. M., high basement + plot of 7…
Cottage
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
160 m²
€ 88,858
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We sell a comfortable residenti…
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
216 m²
€ 132,827
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer an interesting house b…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
317 m²
€ 114,507
Cottage
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 90,690
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
153 m²
€ 132,828
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
318 m²
€ 151,149
An elite three-level cottage near the Mukhavets river in Kobrin is offered for sale. Externa…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
263 m²
€ 105,255
For sale one-story spacious box of the house in the microdistrict of the Berezovka district.…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
134 m²
€ 44,887
Incomplete construction of a two-story attic type house for sale in the area of Druzhba Stre…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
297 m²
€ 77,865
A two-story house for sale. House 1994 built of spacious rooms and lots of natural light. To…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…
Cottage
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 114,507
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
118 m²
€ 45,803
For sale a two-story cottage on Dobrolyubov St. & nbsp; House built in 1986, has two entranc…
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
175 m²
€ 100,766
A wonderful two-level cottage on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. is offered for sale. This beautiful …
